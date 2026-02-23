Evacuations underway as key rivers overflow in Edirne

EDİRNE

Flood alerts have been raised in the northwestern province of Edirne as the Tunca and Meriç rivers overflowed their banks, inundating farmland and prompting precautionary evacuations.

Authorities closed the Tunca Bridge to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after water levels surged sharply following heavy rainfall and controlled water releases from upstream dams in Bulgaria.

The Tunca River, which averages 2 cubic meters per second in summer, peaked at 212 cubic meters per second. Floodwaters spread around Sarayiçi Island, known for hosting the historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival and affected riverside villages including Değirmenyeni and Avarız.

Several rural roads and smaller bridges were also shut as water continued to expand across low-lying areas. The Tunca remains at the highest “red” alert level.

The Meriç River, into which the Tunca flows near the Greek border, reached 1,240 cubic meters per second, triggering an “orange” alert — a near critical threshold. Partial flooding was reported near the village of Bosnaköy, though officials said there is currently no direct threat to Edirne’s city center.

In Subaşı town, a breach in a protective embankment allowed water to spill into agricultural land in nearby Küplü. Local teams are monitoring river levels around the clock.

Governor Yunus Sezer stated the combined flow at the confluence of the two rivers rose to 1,365 cubic meters per second, the highest recorded this year and warned that the next 24 hours are critical.

Authorities stressed that while levels remain below the 2,200 cubic meters per second threshold required to overtop the city’s main levees, evacuations and preventative measures are ongoing.