MHP proposes criminal justice reforms in anti-violence report

ANKARA

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has prepared a report outlining measures to combat individual and societal violence, including calls for stricter criminal justice policies, stronger post-release supervision and increased public awareness.

A 22-member commission, formed under MHP deputy leader İzzet Ulvi Yönter, included academics and field professionals from law, psychology, political science, philosophy, economics, communication sciences, religion, international relations, history, education and health.

After some four months of work, the commission produced a book titled "Findings, Measures and Proposals for Combating Individual and Societal Violence."

Among the recommendations, the report says indirect amnesty provisions should not be used to address prison overcrowding. It also states that individuals who complete the minimum time required in prison should not automatically be considered of good behavior and should benefit from conditional release only after investigations confirm genuine rehabilitation.

The report argues that harsher punishments alone are insufficient to eliminate perceptions of impunity, saying "an effective, decisive and proportionate criminal justice system must be established."

Creating public awareness is highlighted as a key pillar of anti-violence policy, noting that informing society about the dimensions and seriousness of violence can increase public pressure on governments and local administrations to prioritize solutions and allocate resources.

To improve coordination, the report proposes establishing a dedicated board for the prevention of individual and societal violence to bring together government and non-governmental organizations working with children, youth and families.