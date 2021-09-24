Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

  • September 24 2021 11:15:24

Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

ANKARA
Turkeys manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

The Turkish manufacturing industry’s capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in September, marking the fourth straight monthly rise, fresh data showed on Sept. 24. 

The local manufacturing industry units operated at 78.1% of their capacity this month, up one point from August, according to a Turkish Central Bank survey released on Friday.

Among the main industrial groups, the highest CUR was 79.9% for intermediate goods, while the lowest was 72.5% for food and beverage.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products, excluding furniture, at 84.5% in

September, while the lowest was in leather production with 63.7%.

The figures are based on responses to the bank’s business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, the bank said.

The monthly data - collected from 1,765 companies in September - does not reflect the bank’s views or predictions, it added.

Turkey, Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Coelho dedicates book to Turkish Olympic champ

Coelho dedicates book to Turkish Olympic champ
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul on cold weather alert as rainfall takes hold

    Istanbul on cold weather alert as rainfall takes hold

  2. Erdoğan says course of US-Turkey ties ’does not bode well’

    Erdoğan says course of US-Turkey ties ’does not bode well’

  3. Student protest on housing issue continues to expand

    Student protest on housing issue continues to expand

  4. Turkish envoy meets Taliban leader in Doha

    Turkish envoy meets Taliban leader in Doha

  5. Turkey to fight climate change with nine-point action plan

    Turkey to fight climate change with nine-point action plan
Recommended
Turkey’s 7 largest banks have enough foreign currency: Fitch

Turkey’s 7 largest banks have enough foreign currency: Fitch
Montenegro awaits investors from Turkey

Montenegro awaits investors from Turkey
Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal

Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rate to 18 pct

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rate to 18 pct
Google to train Turkish youth interested in developing mobile applications

Google to train Turkish youth interested in developing mobile applications
Turkish consumer confidence rebounds in September

Turkish consumer confidence rebounds in September

WORLD Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

The Turkish manufacturing industry’s capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in September, marking the fourth straight monthly rise, fresh data showed on Sept. 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football club Kayserispors Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Turkish football club Kayserispor's Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Barcelona purchased Emre Demir from Turkey's Yukatel Kayserispor for €2 million ($2.34 million) plus bonuses, the Catalan club said in a statement on Sept. 23. 