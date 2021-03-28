Turkey's LPG imports down 21.07 pct in January

  • March 28 2021 10:04:00

Turkey's LPG imports down 21.07 pct in January

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys LPG imports down 21.07 pct in January

Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports decreased by 21.07 percent to 207,225 tonnes in January compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data from the country's energy watchdog.

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority's (EMRA) data showed that Turkey's imports came from Algeria, the U.S., Kazakhstan, Norway, the Bahama Islands and Russia.

Turkey's LPG production in January also fell to 66,603 tonnes, marking a year-on-year drop of 29.32 percent.

Exports, however, saw a huge increase of 247.92 percent to 33,180 tonnes in January from 9,537 tonnes in January 2020.

Total LPG sales in January decreased by 21.06 percent to around 257,798 tonnes, comprising 197,921 tonnes of autogas, 51,937 tonnes of bottled LPG, and 7,940 tonnes of bulk LPG.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

    Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

  2. Waterfall feeding world-famous valley in danger of drying out

    Waterfall feeding world-famous valley in danger of drying out

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,923 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,179,115

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,923 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,179,115

  4. Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

    Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

  5. UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey

    UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey
Recommended
Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister
Delivery start-up Getir becomes Turkeys 2nd unicorn

Delivery start-up Getir becomes Turkey's 2nd unicorn

Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage
Turkey’s sectoral confidence indices send mixed signals

Turkey’s sectoral confidence indices send mixed signals
Turkish manufacturing capacity usage edges down

Turkish manufacturing capacity usage edges down
Central Bank reserves at $95.3 bln in February

Central Bank reserves at $95.3 bln in February
WORLD Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal have allowed its stern and rudder to move, but it remains unclear when the vessel will be refloated, the head of the canal authority said on March 27.
ECONOMY Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

Turkey has approved development plans for a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on March 27.
SPORTS Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Ozan Tufan scored two superb goals and Çağlar Söyüncü added another in a comfortable 3-0 win over Norway 3-0 in a World Cup qaulfiying Group G game on March 27 as Turkey maintained its perfect record in the campaign.