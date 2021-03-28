Turkey's LPG imports down 21.07 pct in January

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports decreased by 21.07 percent to 207,225 tonnes in January compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data from the country's energy watchdog.

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority's (EMRA) data showed that Turkey's imports came from Algeria, the U.S., Kazakhstan, Norway, the Bahama Islands and Russia.

Turkey's LPG production in January also fell to 66,603 tonnes, marking a year-on-year drop of 29.32 percent.

Exports, however, saw a huge increase of 247.92 percent to 33,180 tonnes in January from 9,537 tonnes in January 2020.

Total LPG sales in January decreased by 21.06 percent to around 257,798 tonnes, comprising 197,921 tonnes of autogas, 51,937 tonnes of bottled LPG, and 7,940 tonnes of bulk LPG.