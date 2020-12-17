Turkey's Kalın holds online meeting with EU diplomats

  • December 17 2020 08:59:08

Turkey's Kalın holds online meeting with EU diplomats

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys Kalın holds online meeting with EU diplomats

Turkey's presidential spokesman held an online meeting on Dec. 16 with the envoys of member countries in the EU.

According to a statement by İbrahim Kalın's office, Turkish-EU ties, regional developments and the fight against terrorism were among the issues discussed in the meeting.

In a detailed assessment on the current situation of relations, Kalın remarked that Turkey and EU should act in solidarity and cooperation against the challenges brought by regional crises and in essential problems including terror, immigration, Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism.

Kalın also called the EU to open new chapters in Turkey's accession negotiations into the bloc, as well as to take action in updating the Customs Union Treaty and a visa-free travel arrangement for Turkish nationals to the EU.

Underlining that Turkey is willing and ready to take part in a negotiated resolution to its bilateral problems with Greece and in the Eastern Mediterranean region in general, he urged the EU to support and contribute to Ankara's efforts to turn the Eastern Mediterranean into a "sea of peace."

Amid recent tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration have upped their pressure on other EU members to impose sanctions on Turkey.

To date, the EU's current term president, Germany, and most EU members have been reluctant to take such action.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected the maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara has sent seismic research ships in recent months to explore for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its own rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

ambassador ,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

    Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

  2. US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan

    US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan

  3. It’s time for a new word on Cyprus

    It’s time for a new word on Cyprus

  4. FT selects vaccine founders Şahin, Türeci as People of the Year

    FT selects vaccine founders Şahin, Türeci as People of the Year

  5. YouTube to appoint legal representative to Turkey

    YouTube to appoint legal representative to Turkey
Recommended
Turkish team begins clearing mines in Upper Karabakh

Turkish team begins clearing mines in Upper Karabakh

US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan

US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan
Turkey pledges support to Iraq’s bid to wipe out PKK

Turkey pledges support to Iraq’s bid to wipe out PKK
Iraqi PM due in Ankara to discuss economy, security

Iraqi PM due in Ankara to discuss economy, security
NATO urges ‘positive solution’ after US sanctions Turkey

NATO urges ‘positive solution’ after US sanctions Turkey

Turkeys presidential advisory board slams US sanctions

Turkey's presidential advisory board slams US sanctions
WORLD Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks

Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks

A Chinese lunar capsule returned to Earth on Dec. 17 with the first fresh rock samples from the moon in more than 40 years, offering the possibility of new insights into the history of the solar system and marking a new landmark for China’s rapidly advancing space program.

ECONOMY Confidence in Turkish assets up as risk premium falls

Confidence in Turkish assets up as risk premium falls

Turkey's risk premium in international markets saw a significant fall as the country returned to orthodox economy policies.
SPORTS Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar won the silver medal on Dec. 16 in the 2020 Individual World Cup being held in Serbia.