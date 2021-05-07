Turkey's inactivated vaccine enters WHO list

An inactivated coronavirus vaccine developed by Turkish scientists has been included on a list of vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), the director of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) said on May 6. 

Prof. Hasan Mandal noted that it is the second vaccine to make it onto the list after a locally produced virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine was previously recognized.

There are important vaccine studies in Turkey, Mandal told Anadolu Agency.

Seven of these studies are being conducted under Turkey's COVID-19 Platform, he said.

Noting that an inactivated vaccine developed at Turkey's Erciyes University had completed Phase 2 studies and another Turkish-made vaccine is in the second phase, he said one more vaccine will start Phase 1 trials soon.

The U.S. military has deployed more heavy bombers and fighter jets to protect withdrawing American and coalition troops from Afghanistan, which have so far sustained no direct attacks, the Pentagon said on May 6. 
Turkish Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on May 6 he expects Turkey to see 5.5%-6% growth in the first quarter, double-digit growth in the second quarter with the base effect and above 5% growth throughout the year. 

Mustafa Cengiz, the current chairman of Galatasaray will not run for the Lions' next presidential election, he said on May 6. 