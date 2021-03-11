Turkey's industrial productivity rises in Q4

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s industrial productivity rose 2.3 percent year-on-year last October to December, the Industry and Technology Ministry said on March 11.

The calendar-adjusted index of production per person employed stood at 130.7 in the fourth quarter of 2020, rising from 114.09 in the third quarter, according to official figures.

At 5.2 percent, the highest annual increase in the October-December period was in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector.

Productivity shot up 2.4 percent in the manufacturing sector and 1.5 percent in the mining and quarrying sector.

Among industrial groupings, the highest yearly productivity increase was in durable consumer goods at 3.9 percent, while the biggest fall was 0.5 percent in capital goods.



