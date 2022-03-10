Turkey’s expedition team back home from Antarctica

  • March 10 2022 07:00:00

Turkey’s expedition team back home from Antarctica

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s expedition team back home from Antarctica

Turkey’s sixth National Antarctic Science Expedition team has arrived in Istanbul after completing a 46-day journey on the frozen continent.

Covering 36,000 kilometers with 20 helicopter operations, 100 hours of boat operations and 18 hours of field study in Antarctica, the 20-person team gathered 400 lichens and 35 kilograms of rock samples belonging to 120 species within the scope of 14 projects.

The team also collected water, sediment and microorganism samples from seas and lakes and cosmic particle research for atmosphere research, among other samples and data.

Hasan Hakan Yavaşoğlu, an academic and team member responsible for scientific studies, said the trip was particularly productive for researchers studying life sciences and astronomy.

“We have 86 academic publications,” he said, noting this was a relatively high figure among countries that have been conducting research on Antarctica.

The academic also emphasized that the existing stations on the island of Dismal, where a Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) station operated by Turkey is located, were maintained and updated during the expedition.

Özgün Oktar, who was in charge of the expedition team’s logistics, stated a cargo weighing about two tons, scientific research equipment and other logistics materials were taken to the continent.

“This year, many of our products, from our clothes to our radios and from our positioning systems to our emergency kits, were used with locally-made equipment,” Oktar said, thanking Aselsan, Havelsan, Türksat and TÜBİTAK SAGE for their support.

Turkey has been conducting scientific research on Antarctica since April 2016.

TURKEY Turkish, US presidents to speak over phone

Turkish, US presidents to speak over phone
MOST POPULAR

  1. THY cancels dozens of flights amid blizzard

    THY cancels dozens of flights amid blizzard

  2. Turkey to host three-way talks with Russia, Ukraine in Antalya

    Turkey to host three-way talks with Russia, Ukraine in Antalya

  3. Israeli president Herzog in rare visit to Turkey

    Israeli president Herzog in rare visit to Turkey

  4. German chancellor due in his first visit to Turkey

    German chancellor due in his first visit to Turkey

  5. Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

    Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend
Recommended
Turkish, US presidents to speak over phone

Turkish, US presidents to speak over phone
Turkey hosts top Russia, Ukraine diplomats in bid for peace

Turkey hosts top Russia, Ukraine diplomats in bid for peace
Outcry at air strike on Ukraine children’s hospital

Outcry at air strike on Ukraine children’s hospital
Some 32 percent of Turkey’s population given booster shots

Some 32 percent of Turkey’s population given booster shots
Some 1 million Turkish children suffer hyperactivity: Expert

Some 1 million Turkish children suffer hyperactivity: Expert
Baby of famous stork hanging out in Sudan

Baby of famous stork hanging out in Sudan
WORLD Conservative Yoon wins tight South Korean presidential race

Conservative Yoon wins tight South Korean presidential race

Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol won South Korea’s presidential election Thursday, with the political novice and avowed anti-feminist immediately promising a more hawkish policy on the nuclear-armed North.

ECONOMY Economy board says no problems in food supply

Economy board says no problems in food supply

Turkey’s Economy Coordination Board convened late on March 8 at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to discuss the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine on the Turkish economy and the global economy.
SPORTS Galatasaray faces tough Barcelona test in Europa League

Galatasaray faces tough Barcelona test in Europa League

Galatasaray travels to Camp Nou on March 10 to play Barcelona in a Europa League last 16th match amid efforts to put its season back on track.