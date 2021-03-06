Turkey's Erdoğan, Germany's Merkel hold video call

  • March 06 2021 09:04:50

Turkey's Erdoğan, Germany's Merkel hold video call

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys Erdoğan, Germanys Merkel hold video call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed bilateral ties and regional issues of interest to both countries in a video call on March 5, said an official statement.

Erdoğan stressed the importance of maintaining open communications and dialogue with Merkel, said Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Noting that Turkey is continuing to fight the coronavirus pandemic and initiated a controlled and gradual normalization, Erdoğan said the country’s vaccination drive is being carried out swiftly and successfully.

“Against this background, the tourism season looks likely to open in April,” he said.

Turkey has pioneered the use of certification standards for travel and tourism facilities to enable safe travel.

Erdoğan also urged the European Union to provide financial and technical support for Syrians who want to voluntarily leave Turkey to return home.

Turkey hosts 4 million Syrian refugees, more than any country in the world.

It has also carried out cross-border operations against terrorists in Syria, in part to create a safe zone and enable the resettlement of Syrians who want to go home.  

Eastern Mediterranean, Libya

On regional developments, Erdoğan said Turkey has been pursuing a constructive approach to problems in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected the expansive maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that these claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue, and negotiations.

On Libya, Erdoğan said: “It is important that the new government in Libya wins its vote of confidence and takes office as soon as possible.”

On Oct. 23, the UN announced a permanent cease-fire agreement between Libya’s warring rivals.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Turkey supports the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli, as well as a peaceful resolution to Libya's problems.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the two leaders addressed various regional issues, including fighting the coronavirus outbreak and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"The chancellor reaffirmed the importance of a comprehensive and constructive relationship between the EU and Turkey," he said, and that they agreed on the need for full support from inside and outside the country for the establishment of a government in Libya under the leadership of Abdul Hamid Dbeiba.

Noting that Merkel underlined that disputed issues in the Eastern Mediterranean can only be resolved through dialogue and based on international law, he said the chancellor welcomed the announcement that U.N.-mediated informal talks on Cyprus would begin soon.

MOST POPULAR

  1. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  2. Turkey rejects 'unfounded' Arab League decisions

    Turkey rejects 'unfounded' Arab League decisions

  3. Some provinces in Turkey preparing for lockdown-free weekend

    Some provinces in Turkey preparing for lockdown-free weekend

  4. Nation mourns as eleven Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

    Nation mourns as eleven Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

  5. Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project

    Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project
Recommended
Turkish-US pact cracks down on archaeological trade

Turkish-US pact cracks down on archaeological trade
Biden to call Erdoğan at some point, US says

Biden to call Erdoğan 'at some point,' US says
Turkey rejects unfounded Arab League decisions

Turkey rejects 'unfounded' Arab League decisions
Turkey to open Samarkand consulate in Uzbekistan

Turkey to open Samarkand consulate in Uzbekistan
Istanbul court hears witnesses in Khashoggi case

Istanbul court hears witnesses in Khashoggi case
Turkey, Turkish Cyprus sign financial cooperation pact

Turkey, Turkish Cyprus sign financial cooperation pact

WORLD NASA’s new Mars rover hits dusty red road

NASA’s new Mars rover hits dusty red road

NASA’s newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 21 feet on the odometer in its first test drive.
ECONOMY Women running electricity operations in Mediterranean province

Women running electricity operations in Mediterranean province

Two female senior managers run a local electricity company in the Mediterranean province of Kahramanmaraş, tending to the needs of all power issues in the rural areas of the city.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe fought hard to get a 1-1 draw against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on March 4, also the Istanbul club's German star Mesut Özil suffered a foot injury.