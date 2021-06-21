Turkey’s energy map becomes greener as renewables expand countrywide

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s renewables expansion, driven by hydro, wind and solar energies, places the province of İzmir as a leader in wind power and Konya as a pioneer in solar energy, data compiled by the state-run Anadolu Agency reveals.

Of the country’s total renewables capacity of 50,990 megawatts (MW), hydropower stood at 31,280 MW, wind power reached 9,543 MW and solar totaled 7,070 MW.

Turkey also has a sizable geothermal capacity at 1,595 MW.

With over $50 billion investment in renewables, renewable capacity accounted for 52.5 percent of the country’s total installed electricity, which at the end of April reached 92,377 MW.

Turkey’s total renewable capacity, which varies across the country in terms of resources, corresponds to about 1.7 percent worldwide.

Turkey’s installed hydropower capacity accounts for 3 percent globally, according to a recently published REN21’s Renewables Global Status Report, and this ranges across 72 provinces at varying capacities.

However, the country ranked second in 2020 in terms of additional hydropower capacity of about 2,500 MW after China.

Şanlıurfa, a province in southeastern Turkey, leads in hydropower with 3,128 MW. The eastern province of Elazığ follows with 2,287 MW and the southeastern province of Diyarbakır with 2,250 MW.

Artvin, located in the east of the Black Sea region, has 2,167 MW of installed hydropower capacity, while Adana in the south with 1,902 MW is considered one of the top five highest hydro-power capacity regions.

Wind power concentrated more in Aegean Region

Turkey’s wind power, which is expected to soon pass a 10,000 MW threshold, is concentrated more in the Aegean and Marmara provinces.

The Aegean province of İzmir with 1,635 MW is the capital of wind energy, followed by Balıkesir and Çanakkale in the Marmara region with 1,275 MW and 808 MW, respectively.

The province of Manisa in the Aegean region has a capacity of 736.5 MW, and Hatay in the south is the fifth largest wind city with 412.5 MW capacity.

Istanbul, Turkey’s most crowded city with the highest power consumption, has 398.7 MW of in-stalled wind capacity.

Turkey ranks as the world’s 12th biggest wind power producer and fifth in Europe, and plans to add at least 1,000 MW both in wind and solar annually.

Solar rises mostly from Anatolian provinces

Turkey’s solar power of 6,450 MW unlicensed and 620 MW licensed installations varies across its different installation sites.

Konya, located in Central Anatolia, is the largest solar province in Turkey with 843 MW, followed by Ankara with 383.8 MW and Şanlıurfa with 370 MW.

Kayseri and İzmir are among the top 5 biggest solar cities with 333 MW and 291 MW of installed capacity respectively.

Turkey is the world’s fourth-biggest geothermal country in the world, according to the REN21 report, accounting for 11 percent of global geothermal power.

Turkey’s geothermal installed capacity is mainly concentrated in the Aegean region.

The province of Aydın has the highest geothermal capacity at 850.4 MW, followed by Denizli with 354 MW and Manisa with 349 MW.

Turkey’s biomass capacity, however, is growing at a slower rate compared to other resources. Istanbul leads in biomass capacity with 139 MW, followed by Ankara and İzmir, with 83.9 MW and 58.2 MW, respectively.

Turkey’s installed renewable power accounts for around half of the country’s electricity output.

According to Ember, a London-based think tank, Turkey met 12 percent of its total electricity generation from wind and solar in 2020.

In the fight against climate change and to reduce the country’s current account deficit from its hefty energy import bill, renewable energy is of critical importance to Turkey, which has a higher potential than its installed solar and wind capacity.

Turkey’s energy import bill stood at $41.2 billion in 2019, nearly a fifth of its total imports and 5.4 percent of its gross domestic product.