Turkey's electric car sales double in January-July

ISTANBUL

Electric car sales doubled in the first seven months of this year compared with the same period in 2019, according to a sectoral business group.

In the January-July period, all-electric car sales soared 99 percent to 191, while hybrid car sales increased 47 percent to 8,129, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD).

The overall automotive market also expanded 60.3 percent on an annual basis to 341,469 in the same period. Passenger car sales witnessed a rise of 58.9 percent to 273,022, and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales towered 65.8 percent year-on-year to 68,447 in the first seven months of this year.

In July, vehicle sales in the country totaled up to 87,401 last month from 17,927 in July 2019.

A total of 17,974 LCVs and 69,427 passenger cars were sold in the month, rising 350.9 percent and 610.7 percent, respectively, year-on-year.