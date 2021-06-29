Turkey's economic confidence improves in June

  • June 29 2021 10:49:36

Turkey's economic confidence improves in June

ANKARA
Turkeys economic confidence improves in June

Turkey’s economic confidence index posted a monthly increase in June, according to official data released on June 29.  

The index soared by 5.6% to reach 97.8 in June, up from 92.6 in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

“This increase in economic confidence index stemmed from the increases in consumer, real sector (manufacturing industry), services, retail trade and construction confidence indices,” TÜİK said. 

Among sub-indices in June, services (6.2%), consumer (5.8%), retail trade (4.8%), construction (3.6%) and real sector (2.5%) posted increases on a monthly basis.

TÜİK noted: "Economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations and tendencies about the general economic situation.

"It indicates an optimistic outlook about the general economic situation when economic confidence index is above 100, whereas it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100."

Economy, statistic,

ECONOMY Turkeys economic confidence improves in June

Turkey's economic confidence improves in June

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey closes borders to 6 countries to guard against new COVID-19 strains

    Turkey closes borders to 6 countries to guard against new COVID-19 strains

  2. Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

    Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

  3. Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns

    Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns

  4. Turkey to launch Türksat 6A satellite next year: Erdoğan

    Turkey to launch Türksat 6A satellite next year: Erdoğan

  5. Top court chair stresses on need for rule of law

    Top court chair stresses on need for rule of law
Recommended
Turkish-Uzbek trade volume up 93% in 1st half of 2021

'Turkish-Uzbek trade volume up 93% in 1st half of 2021'
Turkeys gas imports up 79.4 pct in April 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 79.4 pct in April 2021
Turkish Central Banks reserves climb to $92 bln in May

Turkish Central Bank's reserves climb to $92 bln in May
Turkey’s first publicly owned FSRU project inaugurated

Turkey’s first publicly owned FSRU project inaugurated
Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus
Turkey safe harbor for international investors: Vice president

Turkey safe harbor for international investors: Vice president
WORLD Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

More than 10 million Australians have been ordered into lockdown as coronavirus cases spread across the country, and Brisbane on June 29 became the fourth major city to issue stay-at-home orders.

ECONOMY Turkeys economic confidence improves in June

Turkey's economic confidence improves in June

Turkey’s economic confidence index posted a monthly increase in June, according to official data released on June 29.  
SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.