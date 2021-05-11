Turkey's current account posts $3.33 bln gap in March

ANKARA

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of some $3.33 billion in March, decreasing by $2.12 billion from the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on May 11.

According to the balance of payments figures released by the bank, the country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled almost $36.2 billion.

An Anadolu Agency survey last week showed that a group of 13 economists' projections ranged from $3.2 billion to $3.9 billion for March, with the median at $3.6 billion.

The survey also revealed that the end-2021 current account balance was forecast to register a $27.1 billion deficit.

In February, the current account posted a $2.6 billion deficit.