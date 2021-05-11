Turkey's current account posts $3.33 bln gap in March

  • May 11 2021 10:14:00

Turkey's current account posts $3.33 bln gap in March

ANKARA
Turkeys current account posts $3.33 bln gap in March

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of some $3.33 billion in March, decreasing by $2.12 billion from the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on May 11. 

According to the balance of payments figures released by the bank, the country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled almost $36.2 billion.

An Anadolu Agency survey last week showed that a group of 13 economists' projections ranged from $3.2 billion to $3.9 billion for March, with the median at $3.6 billion.

The survey also revealed that the end-2021 current account balance was forecast to register a $27.1 billion deficit.

In February, the current account posted a $2.6 billion deficit.

Current Account Deficit, gaps, Economy,

ECONOMY Industrial production up for 11th month in row

Industrial production up for 11th month in row

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients

    Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients

  2. Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

    Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

  3. President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

    President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

  4. Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

    Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

  5. Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

    Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move
Recommended
Industrial production up for 11th month in row

Industrial production up for 11th month in row

Turkeys unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March
Automotive output, exports rose in four months of 2021

Automotive output, exports rose in four months of 2021
Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle
Turkeys first armed unmanned surface vessel ready to launch missile

Turkey's first armed unmanned surface vessel ready to launch missile
Turkish Treasury sees $1.62 bln cash deficit in April

Turkish Treasury sees $1.62 bln cash deficit in April

WORLD NASA spacecraft begins 2-year trip home with asteroid rubble

NASA spacecraft begins 2-year trip home with asteroid rubble

With rubble from an asteroid tucked inside, a NASA spacecraft fired its engines and began the long journey back to Earth on May 10, leaving the ancient space rock in its rearview mirror.
ECONOMY Industrial production up for 11th month in row

Industrial production up for 11th month in row

Industrial production in Turkey improved by 0.7% month-on-month in March and 16.6% annually, the country's official statistical department said on May 11. 
SPORTS Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final will be held with fans back in the stadium at one-thirds of the total seating capacity, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on May 9.