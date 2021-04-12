Turkey's current account posts $2.6 bln gap in February

  • April 12 2021 10:39:43

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's current account balance posted a $2.6 billion gap in February, increasing by $1.23 billion from the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on April 12. 

According to the balance of payments figures released by the bank, the country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled nearly $37.8 billion.

An Anadolu Agency survey over the last week showed that a group of 13 economists' projections ranged from $1.7 billion to $2.7 billion for the second month of this year, with the median at $2.27 billion.

The survey also revealed that the end-2021 current account balance was forecast to register a $26.9 billion deficit.

In January, the current account posted a $1.87 billion deficit.

