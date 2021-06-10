Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

  • June 10 2021 09:12:00

Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

ANKARA
Turkeys COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

Turkey’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has reached its final stage of human trials, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said as the country is gearing up to give a boost to its inoculation drive.

“Next week volunteers will be vaccinated for phase 3 human trials. Many vaccine development projects are underway. One of them has reached the final stage,” Koca said following the Health Ministry’s Science Board meeting on June 9.

Scientific studies on the necessity of a third dose for people who have received the two doses of the vaccine are underway, the minister added, noting that the locally developed vaccine could be administered as the third dose.

Meanwhile, the scope of the vaccination program is further expanding as those aged 45 and older started to receive their COVID-19 injections on June 10.

According to the minister, people over the age of 40 will also be included in the vaccination drive on June 14.

This week, musicians, academics, university staff, as well as movie and TV series production crews started to receive their first doses of the coronavirus injections.

Some 97-98 percent of people who arrange a jab appointment with health facilities stick to their schedule and get their shots, Koca also said.

As far as the vaccine deliveries are concerned, the minister informed that a new batch of vaccines developed by the Chinese pharmaceuticals company Sinovac is expected to arrive in Turkey shortly.

“Sinovac will deliver a total of 14 million doses in three batches and the first bunch of the vaccines may arrive this weekend,” Koca said.

According to Koca, Uğur Şahin, co-founder and CEO of Germany-based BioNTech, which is jointly producing a COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer, is expected to pay a visit to Turkey at the end of June.

Turkey has already received 14.5 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jabs, and by the end of this month 30 million doses should arrive, the minister said, noting that 4.2 million doses of this vaccine are expected to be delivered early next week on June 14 or June 15.

“If we receive those 30 million doses, we can start to vaccinate people as young as 20 by the end of June,” Koca added.

The main issue for Turkey is how to return to a normal life as soon as possible with vaccinations, he said.

“We are putting those difficult days behind.”

Turkey has been using both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccines in the inoculation drive which was rolled out in mid-January.

To date, nearly 32 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country. More than 18.5 million people have received their first doses while close to 13.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.

pandemic,

TURKEY Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics

Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

    Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

  2. Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

    Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

  3. Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

    Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

  4. Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

    Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

  5. Turkey launches massive cleanup campaign against mucilage

    Turkey launches massive cleanup campaign against mucilage
Recommended
Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics

Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics
Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader
FETÖ threatens national security of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan: Erdoğan

FETÖ threatens national security of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan: Erdoğan

Meeting between US, Turkish presidents opportunity for face-to-face diplomacy’

'Meeting between US, Turkish presidents opportunity for face-to-face diplomacy’
Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting
Russia, Turkey remain hopeful to restart flights

Russia, Turkey remain hopeful to restart flights
WORLD US buys half billion Pfizer COVID vaccine doses for poorest countries

US buys half billion Pfizer COVID vaccine doses for poorest countries

President Joe Biden will on June 10 announce a "historic" U.S. donation of half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for 92 poorer countries, the White House said.

ECONOMY Thousands of facilities, vehicles in Turkey receive Safe Tourism Certificate

Thousands of facilities, vehicles in Turkey receive Safe Tourism Certificate

Thousands of facilities and tour and transfer vehicles in Turkey have been granted the “Safe Tourism Certificate” through a program aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists, relevant staff and travelers from COVID-19.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.