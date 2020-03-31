Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 214, with 13,531 total cases: Minister

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Turkey’s deaths from the new coronavirus increased by 46 to 214 on March 31, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 2,704 to 13,531, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Some 243 patients have recovered so far.

The minister added on Twitter that 15,422 tests had been conducted on March 31- the highest since the start of the outbreak - bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 92,403 since the outbreak began.

According to the infographic shared by Koca, the number of patients in the intensive care units of the hospitals was 847, while the number of intubated patients was 622.