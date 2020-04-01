Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

  • April 01 2020 19:55:00

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

ANKARA
Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 63 to 277 on April 1, while the number of confirmed cases of the disease rose by 2,148 to 15,679, the health minister said.

Fahrettin Koca told a press conference that 14,396 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 106,799 since the outbreak began. Turkey may conduct 20,000 to 25,000 coronavirus tests per day next week and will reach 30,000 tests shortly after, he said.

The minister also said that coronavirus has spread to each of Turkey's 81 provinces.

He also revealed the number of confirmed cases in Turkey's provinces with 60 percent of the cases seen in Istanbul. He said that the Aegean province of Izmir and capital Ankara were the provinces with most cases after Istanbul.

According to the figures Koca provided, there are currently 8,852 confirmed cases in Istanbul, 853 cases in Izmir and 712 cases in Ankara.

Nearly 80 percent of fatalities from coronavirus occurred among citizens aged over 60, Koca said.

The number of patients in the intensive care units of the hospitals was 979, while the number of intubated patients was 692, according to the infographic shared by Koca.

Koca also said that 333 people, who were diagnosed with coronavirus and treated in hospitals, recovered.

 

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

    Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

  2. Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 214, with 13,531 total cases: Minister

    Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 214, with 13,531 total cases: Minister

  3. Further curbs on travel considered

    Further curbs on travel considered

  4. Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Italy, Spain

    Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Italy, Spain

  5. Erdoğan slams CHP mayors for ‘unauthorized’ aid campaign

    Erdoğan slams CHP mayors for ‘unauthorized’ aid campaign
Recommended
Locked-in Istanbul residents go after games, food orders

Locked-in Istanbul residents go after games, food orders

CHP condemns gov’t for blocking municipalities’ COVID-19 donation campaign

CHP condemns gov’t for blocking municipalities’ COVID-19 donation campaign 
Erdoğan slams CHP mayors for ‘unauthorized’ aid campaign

Erdoğan slams CHP mayors for ‘unauthorized’ aid campaign
Turkey lets students defer higher education

Turkey lets students defer higher education
Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus
Further curbs on travel considered

Further curbs on travel considered
WORLD Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

A Turkish family in Germany’s Hamburg has received a hate letter which the sender claims is contaminated with the coronavirus.
ECONOMY Economists expect fall in March inflation

Economists expect fall in March inflation

Economists polled by Anadolu Agency on March 31 projected Turkey's inflation rate in March will come in at 11.81 percent, down from the previous month.
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.