Turkey's bazaar added to temporary UNESCO Heritage list

İZMİR - Anadolu Agency

Turkey's historical Kemeraltı Bazaar, and its surrounding area, has been added to the temporary UNESCO World Heritage List.

The vibrant bazaar in the Aegean city of İzmir dates back to the 17th century. For tourists, it is a smaller version of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar.

"This is the start of a new era. We have three years to enter the permanent list of UNESCO," said Uğur Yüce, a member of the body responsible for the upkeep of the area.