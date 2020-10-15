Turkey's AKUT rescues American tourist stranded in wild

  October 15 2020

MUĞLA
A team from Turkey’s Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) rescued an American tourist early on Oct. 15 who got lost in a woodland behind his hotel. 

Madison Jack Roland, 27, who was staying in a hotel in Marmaris district in Muğla province, decided to go on a nature walk. Hotel workers informed the police after he did not return after a long time.

The AKUT team entered the forest area and embarked on a search. After seven hours, Roland was found on a rocky hill in a canyon in the Golenye region. He was brought down by rope.

He is reported to be in good health.

AKUT, a volunteer-based search and rescue team, was founded in 1996.

