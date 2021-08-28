Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

  • August 28 2021 00:13:00

Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

ANKARA
Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

Turkey has pulled out all its civilians and military from Afghanistan except for a small number of technicians, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 28.

“We transported our citizens to our country. Currently we have a small number of technical elements. Apart from this, we have withdrawn all our teams,” Erdoğan told a news conference in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

“Countries that say they are the strongest in the world should leave the places they enter much more carefully," he said. “Leaving these countries by handing them over to terrorist organizations has a high cost.”

Erdoğan's remarks came during his one-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo.

"Unfortunately, the world, along with Afghanistan, is now locked on a single spot," Erdoğan noted.

He said, "Countries that say are the strongest in the world ... should have withdrawn (from countries they entered) more sensitively and cautiously," adding: "These withdrawals did not happen as they said. Unfortunately, withdrawing from these countries by handing them over to terrorist organizations produces heavy consequences."

He also noted that Turkey will discuss future steps and plans on NATO's position on Afghanistan.

“The evacuation of heroic Turkish Armed Forces personnel, who successfully performed their duty in Afghanistan for 20 years, has been completed,” the Turkish National Defense Ministry tweeted late Friday.

The Turkish president on Friday arrived in Sarajevo, the first stop on his western Balkan mini-tour visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Montenegro.

Taliban, Terror, Erdogan,

TURKEY Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. New heatwave to scorch country until next week

    New heatwave to scorch country until next week

  2. Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

    Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

  3. Armenia acknowledges 'positive signals' from Turkey

    Armenia acknowledges 'positive signals' from Turkey

  4. Turkey yet to decide on Taliban request to run Kabul airport

    Turkey yet to decide on Taliban request to run Kabul airport

  5. No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

    No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map
Recommended
Turkey yet to decide on Taliban request to run Kabul airport

Turkey yet to decide on Taliban request to run Kabul airport
Turkey strongly condemns terror attacks in Afghan capital

Turkey 'strongly' condemns terror attacks in Afghan capital

Turkey brings back first batch of troops from Kabul

Turkey brings back first batch of troops from Kabul
UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

UK may remove Turkey from red travel list
Turkey to back unification of South Sudanese forces

'Turkey to back unification of South Sudanese forces'
Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss latest developments in Afghanistan
WORLD Armenia acknowledges positive signals from Turkey

Armenia acknowledges 'positive signals' from Turkey

Armenia is seeing “positive signals” from Turkey and will respond in kind, the country's prime minister said on Aug. 27.

ECONOMY Turkish, South Korean cooperation to ensure efficiency in water resources

Turkish, South Korean cooperation to ensure efficiency in water resources

As problems such as pollution, climate change and aridness develop into more prevalent issues, the role that technology could play in preserving natural resources and providing humanity with a more sustainable way of living becomes more curious.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase

Turkey's Galatasaray marched to the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League group stage over a 2-1 win against Danish club Randers on Aug. 26. 