Turkey witnesses rising interest in hair transplants amid pandemic: Expert

  • March 29 2021 07:00:00

Turkey witnesses rising interest in hair transplants amid pandemic: Expert

ISTANBUL
Turkey witnesses rising interest in hair transplants amid pandemic: Expert

Although people have avoided medical operations such as liver transplantation and hernia removal in Turkey during the COVID-19 period, they never stopped having hair transplants, according to a medical expert.

Reşat Baha, the chairman of the Private Hospitals and Healthcare Organizations Association (OHSAD), noted that there were unpredictable changes in people’s health-centered spending habits during the pandemic period, and many people had to struggle with advanced heart and cancer diseases without undergoing necessary controls.

“While many of our patients did not undergo treatments and follow-ups for their chronic problems in this period of more than a year, the fact that hair transplantation, breast prosthesis, nose aesthetics and botox filling operations have continued to increase,” Baha said.

He said that this rise should be examined as a sociological case.

Speaking at the 2021 Health Policies Summit organized by Turkey’s Health Policies Institute (TÜSPE), Health Services General Manager Ahmet Tekin underlined that the COVID-19 pandemic seriously affected health tourism in Turkey.

“In 2019, 23.4 percent of Turkish tourism was in the field of health. There was a 48 percent decrease in health tourism during the pandemic period,” Tekin said, adding that in 2019, the country had nearly $1.2 billion in health tourism revenue, but this figure decreased by 50 percent in 2020.

“Our 2023 target in health tourism is to target 1.5 million health tourists to our country and to achieve a health tourism income of $10 billion,” Tekin noted.

Informing that tourists from Syria, Iraq and Azerbaijan were in the top three in the hair transplant sector before the pandemic, Tekin emphasized that the number of German patients increased by 100 percent during the pandemic period.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  2. Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

    Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

  3. Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

    Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

  4. Turkey tells China to respect rights, freedoms of Uighur Turks

    Turkey tells China to respect rights, freedoms of Uighur Turks

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,076 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,208,173

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,076 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,208,173
Recommended
Turkey condemns church attack in Indonesia

Turkey condemns church attack in Indonesia
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes in Aegean Sea

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes in Aegean Sea
Turkish foreign minister visits Tajikistan

Turkish foreign minister visits Tajikistan

Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups
3 PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish intel in N Iraq

3 PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish intel in N Iraq
Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks

Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks
WORLD Dozens killed in besieged Mozambique gas town

Dozens killed in besieged Mozambique gas town

Dozens of people were killed in an attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma this week, a spokesman for the country's defense and security forces said, including seven people when a convoy of cars was ambushed in an escape attempt.   
ECONOMY Turkeys oil imports down 24.7 pct in January 2021

Turkey's oil imports down 24.7 pct in January 2021

Turkey's total oil imports decreased by 24.7 percent to 2.65 million tonnes in January compared to the same month of 2020, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on March 28.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko claim 5th successive league win

Fenerbahçe Beko claim 5th successive league win

Fenerbahçe Beko beat HDI Sigorta Afyon Belediye 97-87 in an away ING Basketball Süper Lig game to secure their fifth successive win on March 28.