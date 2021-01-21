Turkey will leap forward in 2021: Erdoğan

  • January 21 2021 14:31:57

Turkey will leap forward in 2021: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Turkey will leap forward in 2021: Erdoğan

Turkey will show outstanding success in its economy in the year 2021, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, recalling that the budget performance and public investments in 2020 were pretty well despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“God willing, we are aiming to make a big breakthrough in 2021,” Erdoğan said at a virtual meeting with his Justice and Development Party (AKP) provincial heads on Jan. 21.

“We are planning to end this year with positive [economic] growth,” Erdoğan said, noting that the Turkish economy has become much more resilient against crises.

Turkey has come to a level to accomplish all of its objectives, including fundamental infrastructures and defense industry thanks to the strong political architecture they have built in the past 18 years, Erdoğan stated.

Turkey’s economy performed well in 2020 despite the negative impacts of the pandemic, but it will do even better this year, Erdoğan said. “We are not going to stop until we complete the construction of a great and strong Turkey.”

Turkey is under attack because of its growing influence in the region and in the world, Erdoğan stated.

“Those who are trying to derail Turkey, exclude it from the (political) stage and nix its objectives are pulling out their big guns by a last-ditch effort. But, in response to this, we are getting the support and sympathy of our friends in a very strong way.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  2. Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show

    Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show

  3. Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

    Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

  4. Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

    Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

  5. CHP calls on gov’t to inform people about vaccination timeline

    CHP calls on gov’t to inform people about vaccination timeline
Recommended
Turkey, EU need concrete steps for positive atmosphere: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, EU need concrete steps for positive atmosphere: FM Çavuşoğlu
Controlled blast at Akkuyu nuclear plant site creates political stir

Controlled blast at Akkuyu nuclear plant site creates political stir
Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight

Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight
Turkeys US envoy congratulates Biden on inauguration

Turkey's US envoy congratulates Biden on inauguration

Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education
Turkey planning vaccine supply and logistics in advance, says health minister

Turkey planning vaccine supply and logistics in advance, says health minister
WORLD Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

The toll in a twin suicide bombing in an open-air Baghdad market on Jan. 21 morning topped 20 dead and 40 wounded, an interior ministry official told AFP.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

The Turkish Central Bank on Jan. 21 kept the policy rate constant in line with market expectations.

SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.