Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL-Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 11 that a lockdown would be imposed starting on May 16 and ending after May 19, which is a national holiday.

Ankara has imposed lockdowns in major cities over the past four weekends, as well as on national holidays to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said intercity travel restrictions on nine more cities had been lifted, as Turkey gradually eases measures taken against the coronavirus.

The restrictions on the three largest cities, Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, remain in place.