Turkey welcomes UN move to extend cross-border Syria aid

  • July 10 2021 09:42:23

ANKARA
Ankara on July 9 welcomed the U.N. Security Council’s decision to extend the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey to northwestern Syria for the next 12 months.

Earlier, the U.N. Security Council voted to extend the authorization of the cross-border mechanism to aid Syrian people.

The council mandate for the operation was due to expire on Saturday.

“The first 6-month implementation period will be followed by an additional 6-month extension on the basis of the report of the U.N. Secretary General,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The U.N. humanitarian aid through this border-crossing is essential for the continuation of effective response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria as well as to regional stability and security," the statement said.

“Therefore, we welcome the renewal of the U.N. cross-border mechanism that operates through Turkey in order to address the needs of Syrian people,” it added.

The statement said that Turkey expects the U.N. Security Council and key international actors will demonstrate the same constructive approach and reconciliatory approach to the international efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the Syrian crisis, in particular the political process.

“Turkey will continue its strong support to address the humanitarian crisis inside Syria as well as its active contributions to the preservation of the ceasefire and advancement of the political process,” it said.

Bab al-Hawa border gate in Syria is the only remaining cross-border supply route from Turkey to Syria's last opposition-held territory, Idlib.​​​​​​​

