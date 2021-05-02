Turkey voices support for Kyrgyz-Tajik truce

  • May 02 2021 09:57:00

Turkey voices support for Kyrgyz-Tajik truce

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey voices support for Kyrgyz-Tajik truce

Turkey's foreign minister expressed the country's support for a cease-fire deal between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on May 1 in separate phone calls to his counterparts in the two Central Asian nations.

Following two days of border clashes, Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Ruslan Kazakbayev that Turkey would provide the support needed to peacefully settle the two countries' disputes, according to diplomatic sources,
Çavuşoğlu also voiced his satisfaction with the truce inked between the two sides earlier on Saturday.

The violence that started on Wednesday between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was centered on control over the local water distribution network, Kyrgyz media reported on Thursday.

Surveillance equipment was installed by Tajik officials at the Golovnoi water distribution center, which Kyrgyzstan says is located in an area where sovereignty is yet to be defined, according to the Radio Free Europe news website.

Clashes broke out with the intervention of the border troops from the two countries, and soldiers were sent to the region with armored vehicles from both sides.

Tensions on control of the water supply continued on Thursday, however, with residents throwing stones at each other.

At least 39 people were killed -- including a 13-year-old girl -- and 134 wounded along the disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, according to the Kyrgyz Health Ministry.

diplomacy,

WORLD N Korea warns US of very grave situation over Biden speech

N Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranks 3rd worldwide with LNG import rises in 2020

    Turkey ranks 3rd worldwide with LNG import rises in 2020

  2. Biden made 'genocide' remarks for two reasons: Turkish VP

    Biden made 'genocide' remarks for two reasons: Turkish VP

  3. Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

    Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

  4. Turkey extends ban on layoffs to end-June

    Turkey extends ban on layoffs to end-June

  5. Turkey adds cryptocurrency exchanges to terror funding rules

    Turkey adds cryptocurrency exchanges to terror funding rules
Recommended
Turkey welcomes Somali decision to hold elections

Turkey welcomes Somali decision to hold elections
Biden made genocide remarks for two reasons: Turkish VP

Biden made 'genocide' remarks for two reasons: Turkish VP
German court sentences five to prison for PKK membership

German court sentences five to prison for PKK membership
Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel

Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel
Turkey calls on Israel to allow Palestine to hold elections in East Jerusalem

Turkey calls on Israel to allow Palestine to hold elections in East Jerusalem
Ankara says it’s glad a woman leads EU’s executive branch

Ankara says it’s glad a woman leads EU’s executive branch
WORLD N Korea warns US of very grave situation over Biden speech

N Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech

North Korea on May 2 warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” because President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy against it.
ECONOMY Turkey adds cryptocurrency exchanges to terror funding rules

Turkey adds cryptocurrency exchanges to terror funding rules

A presidential decree published on May 1 added cryptocurrency exchanges to a list of firms covered by Turkey's terror financing and money laundering.
SPORTS Beşiktaş on brink of Süper Lig title with 7-0 win

Beşiktaş on brink of Süper Lig title with 7-0 win

Beşiktaş is on the brink of the Turkish Süper Lig title as it had a 7-0 win over Atakas Hatayspor on matchday 39.