Turkey, US to activate ‘strategic dialogue mechanism’

  • March 06 2022 13:26:00

Turkey, US to activate ‘strategic dialogue mechanism’

ANKARA
Turkey, US to activate ‘strategic dialogue mechanism’

Turkey and the United States have agreed to activate a new mechanism of strategic dialogue between the two allies, aiming to deepen and further expand the bilateral cooperation, at a meeting held between the two countries’ senior officials in Ankara.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met in Ankara on March 5 and discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, including Ukraine, read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry over the weekend.

It informed that mutual commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields through a sustained and structured dialogue was reiterated during the meeting, saying, “It was underlined that despite differences on some issues, Turkey and the United States have a larger positive agenda, including economic and trade relations, combatting terrorism and military/defense industry cooperation.”

Önal and Sherman have also discussed practical steps to be taken for the activation of a strategic dialogue mechanism between the two countries as agreed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden in their meeting in Rome last year.

A statement from the U.S. State Department also noted the strategic dialogue mechanism. “The deputy secretary also underscored the importance of the U.S. - Turkey Strategic Mechanism, which will deepen and expand the already robust cooperation between our two countries,” it read.

Turkey and the U.S. differ on the latter’s continued support to the YPG in northern Syria and the former’s purchase and deployment of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

US thanks Turkey for supporting Ukraine

The two officials also discussed the latest developments in Ukraine following Russia’s military offensive.

“With regard to Ukraine, Deputy Minister Önal and Deputy Secretary Sherman confirmed our rejection and call for an end of Russia’s unacceptable attack on Ukraine,” Ankara said.

They affirmed the Turkish and U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while emphasizing the importance of continued close coordination in addressing multi-dimensional implications of the crisis and in supporting a diplomatic solution, it added.

For its part, Washington said: “Deputy Secretary Sherman thanked Turkey for its strong and vocal support in defense of Ukraine and expressed appreciation for the solidarity among partners and NATO Allies in confronting this crisis.”

WORLD Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv

Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan to urge Putin to ’end war immediately’

    Erdoğan to urge Putin to ’end war immediately’

  2. Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension to Ukraine, Moldova

    Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension to Ukraine, Moldova

  3. Greek Cyprus to lose Russian tourists to Turkey, says envoy

    Greek Cyprus to lose Russian tourists to Turkey, says envoy

  4. Turkish humanitarian aid planes stranded in Ukraine: Minister

    Turkish humanitarian aid planes stranded in Ukraine: Minister

  5. Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts

    Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts
Recommended
Erdoğan urges Putin to take ‘immediate steps’ for peace in Ukraine

Erdoğan urges Putin to take ‘immediate steps’ for peace in Ukraine
All buildings in Istanbul to be renewed by 2035: Minister

All buildings in Istanbul to be renewed by 2035: Minister
Nearly 100 Ukrainian women, children arrive in Turkeys Kuşadası

Nearly 100 Ukrainian women, children arrive in Turkey's Kuşadası
Turkey tops list of obese countries in Europe, expert says

Turkey tops list of obese countries in Europe, expert says
Official figures show rise in female university graduates

Official figures show rise in female university graduates
Erdoğan to urge Putin to ’end war immediately’

Erdoğan to urge Putin to ’end war immediately’
WORLD Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv

Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv

A Turkish restaurant in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has not closed its doors after the war broke out and is presently distributing food to hospitals and civilians in the city
ECONOMY China sets lowest GDP target in decades

China sets lowest GDP target in decades

China set its lowest annual GDP target in decades on March 5, as Premier Li Keqiang warned of a “grave and uncertain” outlook against the backdrop of the coronavirus, a property slump and uncertainty over the war in Ukraine
SPORTS Young Turkish record-breaker eyes Paris Olympics

Young Turkish record-breaker eyes Paris Olympics

An 18-year-old Turkish swimmer, who has broken some 32 records and bagged some 170 medals in his career, is now eyeing to achieve success at the 2024 Summer Olympics