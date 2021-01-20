Turkey, US officials discuss bilateral, regional issues

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Senior Turkish and U.S. officials discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call on Jan. 19.

Turkey’s Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın spoke to outgoing U.S. National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien over the phone and discussed Turkey-U.S. relations and regional issues, according to a statement.

The duo emphasized the strategic importance of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over establishing a useful channel of communication at a time when Turkey-U.S. relations encountered various challenges, it added.

The importance of mutual respect and interests for continuity in Ankara and Washington’s relations was emphasized during the meeting, the statement further said.