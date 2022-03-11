Turkey urges new global order amid war in Ukraine

SEVİL ERKUŞ-ANTALYA

The recent developments, particularly the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, have openly demonstrated the need for a new global security architecture, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, repeating his calls for reforming the United Nations and its key body, the Security Council.

“It is imperative to establish a new global security architecture that will protect peace instead of the status quo, and serve all humanity instead of the interests of five countries,” Erdoğan said at the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 11.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shown that the world system is already collapsed, Erdoğan said, adding, “When one of the conflicting parties is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council with the right of veto, the coercive role of the U.N. Security Council was wasted and the system went bankrupt.”

The condemnation of Russia by 141 states at the U.N. General assembly did not produce a result as this resolution has no binding power, the president recalled, asking, “Could there be such justice? That was why we have long been campaigning for the reform of the U.N. through our motto ‘The world is bigger than five.’”

When one of these permanent members uses its right to veto, no action can be taken, Erdoğan stated, adding. “We are asking this reform not only for us but for the interest of the entire world. Recent events prove the rightness of our proposal. I hope these permanent members will also realize this.”

Turkey will accelerate its efforts to reform the U.N., the president noted.

Kiev left alone in its righteous cause: Erdoğan

Elaborating on the war between Russia and Ukraine, the president said Kiev was left alone in its “righteous cause.”

Turkey is a Black Sea and a Mediterranean country, and it is rightness both Ukraine and Russia, he said, stressing the war between them concerns Turkey the most for this reason.

Erdoğan said Turkey rejected the “illegitimate” steps that disregard Ukraine’s territorial integrity, especially Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Ankara cannot accept “aggressive acts” against its neighbor’s sovereignty, Erdoğan said, recalling that Turkey has been rejecting Russia’s annexation of the peninsula since 2014.

“Those who remained silent about the occupation of Crimea are now saying something. We cannot excuse offensive action. Ukraine was left alone in its just cause,” he said.

If the “whole west and the whole world had raised their voices against the invasion of the Crimea in 2014, would we be facing today’s picture?” he asked.

Turkey will continue to use its best efforts, including exercising its powers of the Montreux Convention, in order to reach peace and stability in the region, the president emphasized.

The fact that the first high-level contact between Russia and Ukraine took place in Antalya on March 10 shows that the forum has started to reach its goal, Erdoğan also stated.