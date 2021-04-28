Turkey unveils deal for 50 mln Sputnik V doses

ANKARA

Turkey announced on April 28 it has signed a deal for the delivery of 50 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the first deliveries will arrive in May as Turkey tries to speed up the innoculation effort.

"We are at the last stage for Sputnik V vaccine emergency use authorization and made a deal for its procurement. Turkey signed a deal to receive 50 million doses within six months," he said in a televised speech.

Koca said Turkey was also extending the time between the first and second shots of BionTech/Pfizer from the current four weeks to six-eight.

"The vaccine supply is getting more difficult over the coming two months, but we expect it to become more abundant thereafter," Koca said.

Earlier this week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said a Turkish pharmaceutical firms will produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at its plants.