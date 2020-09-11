Turkey, Turkish Cyprus water pipeline to finish by Sept 25

  • September 11 2020 09:16:00

Turkey, Turkish Cyprus water pipeline to finish by Sept 25

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Turkish Cyprus water pipeline to finish by Sept 25

Repair work for the water pipeline carrying freshwater from Turkey to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will be completed by Sept. 25, the Turkish vice president said on Sept. 10. 

The nearly 106-kilometer (66-mile) pipeline is one of the most important projects in the world, said Fuat Oktay during his visit to Skandi Seven ship, one of the vessels participating in repair work in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

He said at least five ships have worked nonstop despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey will always stand by the Turkish Cypriots and the TRNC, Oktay added.

Cyprus has been divided into a Turkish Cypriot government in the north and Greek Cypriot administration in the south since a 1974 military coup aimed at its annexation by Greece, and Turkey's subsequent military intervention to end years of persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots.   

Tensions have been high for weeks in the region, as Greece has disputed Turkey's energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.   

Turkey – the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean – has sent out drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting the rights of Turkey and the TRNC in the region.   

It has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, trying to hem in Turkish maritime territory to only the Gulf of Antalya.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar thanked Ankara for the project and Turkey's determined stance in its support.

Tatar said the project is important for the island's agricultural activities and drinking water needs, adding that the pipeline supplies 75 million cubic meters of freshwater on an annual basis.

It was inaugurated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2015. In January, it suffered a disruption due to severe weather conditions.

Turkish Cyprus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

    Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

  2. Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

    Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

  3. Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

    Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

  4. Turkish, Greek delegations meet in NATO headquarters over east Med agenda

    Turkish, Greek delegations meet in NATO headquarters over east Med agenda

  5. Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry

    Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry
Recommended
WHO opens Istanbul center for emergency preparedness

WHO opens Istanbul center for emergency preparedness

Greece denies meeting with Turkish delegation at NATO

Greece denies meeting with Turkish delegation at NATO
Turkey expects EU to be honest broker in east Med: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey expects EU to be honest broker in east Med: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkish FM welcomes cooperation of Guinea-Bissau against FETÖ

Turkish FM welcomes cooperation of Guinea-Bissau against FETÖ
Turkey slams Macrons arrogant comments on eastern Med

Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry

Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry
WORLD Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands of asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos spent a third night in the open on Sept. 11 after the country’s largest camp burned down, as France, Germany and the Netherlands offered to take in hundreds of them, especially children.
ECONOMY Turkeys current account balance sees $1.8 bln gap in July

Turkey's current account balance sees $1.8 bln gap in July

Turkey's current account balance registered a deficit of $1.8 billion in July, the Turkish Central Bank said on Sept. 11. 
SPORTS 21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

The first game of the new season in Turkish football’s top flight, Süper Lig, will be played on Sept. 11 raising the curtain on the first-ever 21-team competition in the league’s history.