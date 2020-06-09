Turkey-trained female Afghan cop gets senior post

  • June 09 2020 09:44:46

Turkey-trained female Afghan cop gets senior post

KABUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey-trained female Afghan cop gets senior post

In a first, a Turkish-trained Afghan female police officer has taken charge of an anti-crime branch in Afghanistan's remote Khost province.

The young Zala Zazai got training at Turkey's police academy before taking charge in the province, which has been plagued by the Taliban-led insurgency.

Speaking at her swearing-in ceremony, according to an official handout by the provincial administration, the young female officer vowed to serve the community to the best of her abilities with the longstanding motive of "God, country, duty."

On Twitter, Zazai underlined the cultural impediments ahead, saying: "Today, I officially begin my duty in beautiful Khost. It is not easy in Pashtun and traditional society to perform duty, but I am proud to serve my country and promise to remain honest in my duty."

The appointment has stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some opposing it on cultural grounds and others defending it based on gender equality.

"When a male gets a position he is hailed, celebrated and welcomed with gifts for weeks, but when a female takes a post she remains the target of verbal abuse, insult, and persecution for weeks. How long shall this gender-discrimination continue?" commented Roya Musawi, a Kabul-based woman.

cop,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  2. Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

    Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

  3. Erdoğan says Turkey, US nearing new era in ties in handling of Libya

    Erdoğan says Turkey, US nearing new era in ties in handling of Libya

  4. New regulations introduced amid normalization

    New regulations introduced amid normalization

  5. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers
Recommended
Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss tourism

Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss tourism
Erdoğan says Turkey, US nearing new era in ties in handling of Libya

Erdoğan says Turkey, US nearing new era in ties in handling of Libya
Talks with US on Patriot sale haven’t progressed: Official

Talks with US on Patriot sale haven’t progressed: Official 
Ankara slams Islamophobic act in Greek Cyprus

Ankara slams 'Islamophobic act in Greek Cyprus'
Turkey sends medical aid to Latin American nations

Turkey sends medical aid to Latin American nations
Ankara rejects Egypts accusations over Libya

Ankara rejects Egypt's accusations over Libya

WORLD US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on June 8, each saying the other side was to blame for the duke's failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.
ECONOMY Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D

Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D

Turkey has launched a new free-trade zone specializing in R&D, high technology, and high added-value activities, the nation's trade minister said on June 9.

SPORTS Aussie Rules football welcomes back spectators

Aussie Rules football welcomes back spectators

Thousands of spectators will be able to attend an Australian Rules football match this weekend as the competition resumes after its coronavirus shutdown, officials announced on June 9.