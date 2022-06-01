Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  • June 01 2022 11:55:00

Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

ANKARA
Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

Turkey is working on new regulations against hookahs, the country’s president has said, putting the long-disputed hookahs and the hookah-cafes on the main agenda of the country.

“Hookahs are more harmful than cigarettes. We are making some preparations to save our people from this harm,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a meeting with youth on May 31, World No Tobacco Day.

According to the president, “some people want to overcome the administration’s fight against tobacco with hookahs, e-cigarettes or cigars.”

“We are all aware of it,” he said. “E-cigarettes are no different. Brutally harming [people]. We will not allow this to happen.”

The president’s words turned all eyes on hookah smoking and the hookah-cafes across the country.

It is strictly forbidden to smoke indoors in public places across the country since July 2009, and only the hookah cafes with open spaces could get licenses.

The number of hookah cafes in Istanbul was some 482 before all were closed with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a latest report about Istanbul hookah cafes in 2019, before the pandemic, only 57 percent of them had open spaces. “No smoking” signs existed in only half of them, and some 80 percent of the venues violated the smoking restrictions.

“We love our people. No one can deny our fight against tobacco use,” said the president at the youth meeting and referred to the U.S. billionaire Elon Musk in the discussion.

“In our next meeting with Elon Musk, I will say, ‘Spend some money against cigarette consumption, too,’” Erdoğan added.

The 50-year old Musk is the world’s richest person with a net worth of $218 billion, according to the Forbes list 2022.

TURKEY Greek PM complains about Turkey to Scholz after Biden

Greek PM complains about Turkey to Scholz after Biden
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to submit report on ‘double standards’ in Schengen visa to PACE

    Turkey to submit report on ‘double standards’ in Schengen visa to PACE

  2. Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

    Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

  3. People turning to cars as ‘investment’

    People turning to cars as ‘investment’

  4. University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

    University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

  5. Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

    Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan
Recommended
Greek PM complains about Turkey to Scholz after Biden

Greek PM complains about Turkey to Scholz after Biden
Turkey to clear Tel Rıfat, Manbij of YPG: Erdoğan

Turkey to clear Tel Rıfat, Manbij of YPG: Erdoğan
Turkey to play important role in preventing world food crisis: Spokesperson

Turkey to play important role in preventing world food crisis: Spokesperson
Some 250,000 Turks quit smoking with help of ‘Alo 171’

Some 250,000 Turks quit smoking with help of ‘Alo 171’
Turkey to submit report on ‘double standards’ in Schengen visa to PACE

Turkey to submit report on ‘double standards’ in Schengen visa to PACE
University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival
WORLD Iran says IAEA report on undeclared sites ‘not fair’

Iran says IAEA report on undeclared sites ‘not fair’

Iran condemned as "not fair" Tuesday a report by the UN nuclear watchdog on traces of nuclear material found at three undeclared sites.

ECONOMY London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

Britain yesterday unveiled long-awaited reforms to the country’s corporate reporting and audit regime via a new regulator after a swathe of recent high-profile bankruptcies - but the revamp is a watered-down version of an originally mooted shake-up.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.