Turkey to utilize all resources to strengthen economy: Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey will make use of all its resources to develop the country and strengthen its economy, the country's president said on Nov. 19.

Speaking at the meeting with the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) in the capital Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan laid special emphasis on increasing production that will lead to a rise in employment, and exports.

The president said Turkey has advanced infrastructure facilities, and has achieved a standing in the new world order through its political, diplomatic, economic and military power.

About the recent change of economy managers in the country, Erdoğan said the coronavirus pandemic, as well as regional developments, led them to introduce more determined policies.

Turkey has in the past few days replaced its central bank governor, appointed a new finance minister and increased the key interest rate by 475 basis points to 15%.

“By strengthening democracy, rights and freedoms, and the law, we will uplift investments, grow our economy and increase employment," he said, expressing that Turkey has removed the barriers for domestic and international investors.

About the government's efforts against COVID-19, Erdoğan said Turkey has managed it far better than many developed countries.

Meanwhile, the exporters body announced its roadmap and action plan, and expectations to increase Turkish exports.

After a meeting with President Erdoğan, Ismail Gülle, the head of TIM, urged continuous support and resources to institutions that provide finance to exporters such as the Export Credit Bank of Turkey.

It is vital in boosting the economy, he said in a statement, adding that an effective and competitive logistics network is also required.

He also called for urgent investments in digital infrastructure and automation systems.

"With the concept of 'stronger exports, stronger Turkey,' we will shape the future," Gülle said. "As TIM we are eager to include Turkey among the top 10 exporting countries in the world."