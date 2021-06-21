Turkey to use oxygenation technology to protect Marmara Sea from mucilage

  • June 21 2021 13:29:00

Turkey to use oxygenation technology to protect Marmara Sea from mucilage

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey to use oxygenation technology to protect Marmara Sea from mucilage

Turkey will use oxygenation technology to protect the Sea of Marmara from mucilage, also known as sea snot, as part of the country's clean-up campaign launched earlier this month, said the environment minister on June 21.

"On Tuesday, June 22, we will deliver oxygen to the depth of 30 meters of the Sea of Marmara from 4 points in Körfez, Kocaeli, and another area in Pendik Marina," Murat Kurum announced on Twitter.

He went on to say that the aim is to increase the dissolved oxygen in the depths of the Sea of Marmara with advanced oxygenation devices.

"With the pilot scheme, we will carry out a study like the cases abroad," Kurum added.

Mucilage is an overgrowth of microscopic algae called phytoplankton caused by rising seawater temperatures due to global warming, stagnant water, and pollution.

This year, mucilage or "sea snot" was detected in January and then intensified and expanded in April, resulting in a serious problem contrary to previous examples, which usually disappeared in a month or 45 days.

As it continued to increase in its intensity in May and June, the Turkish authorities announced a comprehensive action plan to clean up the Sea of Marmara on June 6.

As of June 20, Turkish sea-cleaning teams have collected a total of 4,555 cubic meters (160,858 cubic feet) of mucilage from the Sea of Marmara.

TURKEY Turkey to use oxygenation technology to protect Marmara Sea from mucilage

Turkey to use oxygenation technology to protect Marmara Sea from mucilage

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

    Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

  2. Turkey to leave pandemic behind 'soon': Erdoğan

    Turkey to leave pandemic behind 'soon': Erdoğan

  3. Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

    Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

  4. Turkey-Azerbaijan mulls cooperation in defense industry

    Turkey-Azerbaijan mulls cooperation in defense industry

  5. Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

    Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July
Recommended
Top court accepts indictment seeking HDPs closure

Top court accepts indictment seeking HDP's closure
Turkey, Spain to discuss bilateral ties, EU matters

Turkey, Spain to discuss bilateral ties, EU matters
Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July
Turkey-Azerbaijan mulls cooperation in defense industry

Turkey-Azerbaijan mulls cooperation in defense industry
More support should be given to countries like Turkey for hosting refugees: UNHCR

More support should be given to countries like Turkey for hosting refugees: UNHCR
Kyiv buying Turkish drones to defend itself: Ukrainian FM

Kyiv buying Turkish drones to defend itself: Ukrainian FM
WORLD Armenian premier’s party wins parliamentary vote: Unofficial results

Armenian premier’s party wins parliamentary vote: Unofficial results

The party of Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won the early parliamentary polls with 53.92% of the votes, according to preliminary results on June 21.

ECONOMY Turkeys external assets at $249.9 bln in April

Turkey's external assets at $249.9 bln in April

Turkey's external assets amounted to $249.9 billion at April-end, down 4.4 percent from 2020, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 21.
SPORTS Turkey lose against Switzerland 3-1, out of EURO 2020

Turkey lose against Switzerland 3-1, out of EURO 2020

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.