Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief

  • February 25 2021 09:42:00

Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief

Turkey will unveil details of its new reform policy in the second week of March, the treasury and finance minister said on Feb. 25. 

"We have come to the end of our economic reform work, which includes macroeconomic stability policies and structural policies," Lütfi Elvan said on Twitter.

Elvan stressed that 2021 would be a year of reforms for Turkey.

Following a shift in the country's economic team last November, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pointed to a new era of reforms in the economy and judiciary, saying that new steps will raise the standards for democratic rights
and freedom.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Low, medium-risk provinces to be allowed to ease curbs first

    Low, medium-risk provinces to be allowed to ease curbs first

  2. Turkey to roll out human rights action plan next Tuesday, says Erdoğan

    Turkey to roll out human rights action plan next Tuesday, says Erdoğan

  3. Cross-border anti-terror operations are Turkey’s legitimate right: Erdoğan

    Cross-border anti-terror operations are Turkey’s legitimate right: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey begins vaccinating teachers ahead of face-to-face education

    Turkey begins vaccinating teachers ahead of face-to-face education

  5. Fear of public transit among people leads to high traffic congestion in Istanbul

    Fear of public transit among people leads to high traffic congestion in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey to spend $9.3 bln for power distribution up to 2025

Turkey to spend $9.3 bln for power distribution up to 2025
Moody’s improves Turkeys growth rates

Moody’s improves Turkey's growth rates
Central Bank revises reserve requirements

Central Bank revises reserve requirements

Turkish Treasury borrows over $1 bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows over $1 bln through auctions
Power output from wind hits 10.7 percent

Power output from wind hits 10.7 percent
Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart
WORLD Armenia PM fires head of armed forces after attempted coup

Armenia PM fires head of armed forces after 'attempted coup'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Feb. 25 fired the head of the general staff of the armed forces after an "attempted coup."
ECONOMY Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief

Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief

Turkey will unveil details of its new reform policy in the second week of March, the treasury and finance minister said on Feb. 25. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.