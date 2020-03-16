Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

  • March 16 2020 13:31:00

Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

Alamy Photo

Turkey will unveil measures to reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak this week, the treasury and finance minister said on March 16.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will announce steps to be taken this week," Berat Albayrak said on Twitter.

Albayrak stressed that the country prioritized being prepared for the effects of coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

Turkey has taken measures to prevent markets from failing in access to liquidity due to the virus, he said, adding: "Turkey is more prepared, cautious than ever regarding possible global turbulence."

For this purpose, the ministry has worked in coordination with non-governmental organizations and sector representatives such as Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM), Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) and Turkey's Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD).

"Our country can overcome such processes easily thanks to its strong production infrastructure, low indebtedness, qualified and trained labor force, and a dynamic domestic market," the finance minister said.

$2.3 bln budget surplus

Turkey’s central government budget balance posted a 14 billion Turkish Liras (some $2.3 billion) surplus in the January-February period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on March 16.

The country’s budget revenues totaled 208.3 billion Turkish liras ($34.7 billion) in the first two months of this year, rising 27 percent from same period last year.

Budget expenditures rose 10.6 percent to hit 194.2 billion Turkish liras ($32.4 billion) – marking a 14 billion Turkish liras (some $2.3 billion) surplus.

The budget balance, excluding interest payments, saw a surplus of 41.6 billion Turkish liras ($6.9 billion) in January-February.

Official figures showed that tax revenues surged 22.9 percent to 139.1 billion Turkish liras ($23.1 billion), while interest payments were 26.9 billion Turkish liras ($4.5 billion) over the same period.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

  2. Remains of Ottoman soldiers unearthed after 108 years

    Remains of Ottoman soldiers unearthed after 108 years

  3. Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

    Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

  4. Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71

    Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71

  5. Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

    Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries
Recommended
External loan burden on Turkish private sector slips

External loan burden on Turkish private sector slips
Monthly residential property sales up 51 pct in Feb

Monthly residential property sales up 51 pct in Feb
Torunlar REIT plans up to $268 million investment

Torunlar REIT plans up to $268 million investment
Döner shops create monthly $630 million business volume

Döner shops create monthly $630 million business volume
‘Turkey has great potential to develop tourism sector’

‘Turkey has great potential to develop tourism sector’
Fed takes emergency steps to slash rates and ease bank rules

Fed takes emergency steps to slash rates and ease bank rules
WORLD Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece

Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece

Four asylum seekers, injured by Greek security forces along the Turkey-Greece border, applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Ma
ECONOMY External loan burden on Turkish private sector slips

External loan burden on Turkish private sector slips

The Turkish private sector's outstanding loans received from abroad decreased in January from end-2019, the country's Central Bank said on March 16.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.