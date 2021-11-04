Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

  • November 04 2021 09:18:00

Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

ANKARA
Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

Turkey will start giving booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to people who received their second dose of the jab at least six months ago, the country’s health minister has said. 

The country is already administering the third doses to those who were given two doses of the vaccine developed by the Chinese firm Sinovac. 

According to data from the Health Ministry, more than 11 million people have already received the booster shots. 
“The Pfizer/BioNTech booster shots will start with people aged 60 and above, those aged between 18 and 60 with chronic illnesses, health workers and other professionals at high risk,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement following a meeting of the Health Ministry’s Science Board. 

The board advised the government on the pandemic measures. 

Koca also revealed that to date 67 percent of the country’s whole population have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 59 percent of the population have been double jabbed.

“That rate needs to be increased over 70 percent in order to achieve herd immunity,” the minister said, calling on specifically pregnant women and people aged above 60 to get fully vaccinated. 
Since it rolled out its inoculation program in mid-January, Turkey has administered nearly 117 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Some 56 million have received their first dose, while some 49 million people have been given two doses. 

In the summer, particularly in August, the inoculation drive was moving fast with the number of jabs administered, even surpassing 1.5 doses some days, however, over the past weeks around 200,000 doses have been given daily. 

Experts and government officials have been complaining for some time that the country’s vaccination drive has lost steam. They say young people and those who presently need the third dose of the coronavirus jab are ignoring the calls for getting vaccinated. 

According to experts, young people are also largely ignoring basic anti-virus measures, such as social distancing and wearing protective face masks, which is why COVID-19 is spreading fast among them. However, severe cases and hospitalization among this age group is rather low and that is why the country’s health system is not yet overwhelmed, experts say. 

Since the first case was reported in March last year, Turkey has seen more than 8 million coronavirus cases.

booster jab,

ECONOMY EBRD raises Turkeys 2021 growth forecast to 9%

EBRD raises Turkey's 2021 growth forecast to 9%

MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

    ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

  2. Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

    Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

  3. Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

    Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

  4. Erdoğan marks 19 years since AKP came into power

    Erdoğan marks 19 years since AKP came into power

  5. Election time in Turkish Cyprus 

    Election time in Turkish Cyprus 
Recommended
Turkish experts, NGOs launch Love Flower Alliance at COP26

Turkish experts, NGOs launch 'Love Flower Alliance' at COP26
Erdoğan marks 19 years since AKP came into power

Erdoğan marks 19 years since AKP came into power
Mexican tradition marked in Turkish capital

Mexican tradition marked in Turkish capital
Local man makes living out of getting beaten up

Local man makes living out of getting beaten up
Fugitive partner of Ponzi scheme brought back to Turkey

Fugitive partner of Ponzi scheme brought back to Turkey
HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener

HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener
WORLD Britain’s government: End of coal is in sight

Britain’s government: 'End of coal is in sight'

Britain’s government has claimed that the “end of coal is in sight” after 18 countries including Poland, Vietnam and Chile committed for the first time to phase out and not build or invest in new coal power.

ECONOMY EBRD raises Turkeys 2021 growth forecast to 9%

EBRD raises Turkey's 2021 growth forecast to 9%

Citing a rebound in domestic demand and strong exports, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has raised its 2021 growth forecast for Turkey.
SPORTS Beşiktaş lose 4-0 to Sporting CP in Champions League

Beşiktaş lose 4-0 to Sporting CP in Champions League

Beşiktaş suffered a 4-0 defeat by Sporting CP in a UEFA Champions League Group C match on No.v 3 in Portugal.