Turkey to send two firefighting aircraft to Greece

  • August 10 2021 12:27:00

Turkey to send two firefighting aircraft to Greece

ANKARA
Turkey to send two firefighting aircraft to Greece

Turkey will send two aircraft to Greece in a bid to support its neighbor’s efforts in tackling the devastating wildfires that have erupted across the country for the past week.

Ankara will provide aircraft to Greece as forest fires in Turkey have mostly been brought under control, the agriculture and forestry minister said on Aug. 9.

All but two forest fires in Turkey under control
All but two forest fires in Turkey under control

“Greece has a demand for planes from us, we look at it positively. Two 40-ton aircraft used by the [General Directorate of Forestry] OGM has been prepared and will depart if the procedures are completed by the Foreign Ministry of the relevant country,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli told reporters.

Turkey will send two firefighting airplanes to Greece following a phone call with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Aug. 9.

“I thanked him [Çavuşoğlu] as he informed me that two Turkish firefighting airplanes will be sent to Greece, as, he added, wildfires in Turkey are now under control,” Dendias wrote on Twitter.

Turkey’s foreign minister sent a message of condolence to his Greek counterpart on Aug. 6 over the recent wildfires in the country.

In a phone call, Çavuşoğlu conveyed Turkey’s wishes for a quick recovery in Greece to Dendias, whose country has been fighting wildfires that have left acres of forestland in ashes and forced the evacuation of thousands of people, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The fires broke out last week during Greece’s worst heatwave in three decades, with searing temperatures and dry heat causing tinder box conditions.

Forest Fire,

TURKEY Turkey is not anyone’s refugee camp: AKP spokesperson

Turkey is not anyone’s refugee camp: AKP spokesperson
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey faces second hottest July in last 51 years

    Turkey faces second hottest July in last 51 years

  2. Let’s name some corners with old names of Istanbul: Expert

    Let’s name some corners with old names of Istanbul: Expert

  3. All but two forest fires in Turkey under control

    All but two forest fires in Turkey under control

  4. All forest fires brought under control in Turkey except two: Minister

    All forest fires brought under control in Turkey except two: Minister

  5. No need yet to adapt Pfizer vaccine for COVID variants: BioNTech chief

    No need yet to adapt Pfizer vaccine for COVID variants: BioNTech chief
Recommended
Turkey, Russia conduct joint work for water in Syria

Turkey, Russia conduct joint work for water in Syria
After paying price, Turkish Cypriots can never give up their independence: Tatar

After paying price, Turkish Cypriots can never give up their independence: Tatar
Turkey donates COVID equipment, medicines to Indonesia

Turkey donates COVID equipment, medicines to Indonesia
Turkish envoy stresses respect for Ugandas internal affairs

Turkish envoy stresses respect for Uganda's internal affairs

President Erdoğan receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

President Erdoğan receives Libyan premier in Istanbul
Turkey condoles with Greece over wildfires

Turkey condoles with Greece over wildfires
WORLD Sydney hits new COVID case record as outbreak spreads

Sydney hits new COVID case record as outbreak spreads

Sydney posted a new record of COVID-19 infections on Aug. 10 as the city struggles to control an outbreak that is sending other Australian regions into lockdown.

ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June

Turkey's unemployment rate was 10.6% in June, down 2.5 percentage points from the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 10. 

SPORTS Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Nearly 1,000 athletes from 15 countries participated in the ninth İznik Ultra Marathon this year, which is the biggest in Turkey in terms of the size of the event, following a year of hiatus caused by the pandemic.