Turkey to respond to EU's adverse steps in Eastern Mediterranean, Çavuşoğlu says

  • February 05 2020 16:08:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey will respond to European Union's adverse steps in the Eastern Mediterranean if Turkish Cypriots' rights to hydrocarbon resources are ignored, Turkey's foreign minister said on Feb. 5.

Speaking at a meeting with ambassadors of EU member countries in the capital Ankara, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu underlined that there is a negative atmosphere in the EU against Turkey, saying the anti-Turkey discourse in Europe is on the rise.

Çavuşoğlu lamented that no action has been taken as yet on equal sharing of natural resources in Cyprus and on the Turkish Cypriots' rights.

“You also saw the saddening incident in the European Parliament [EP]. We are pleased with the attitude of Greek administration and European Parliament, but essentially we need to understand very well that racism has begun to shake the EP and the values of Europe, we must take precautions,” the foreign minister said, referring to the tearing of a Turkish flag by a Greek parliamentarian late last month.

Speaking about EU-Turkey relations, Çavuşoğlu said the EU's stance on Turkey's activities in the Mediterranean Sea and Libya, and anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria has caused tensions in their relations.

“We need to increase our communication even further on these issues,” Çavuşoğlu maintained.

The foreign minister also stressed it is time to open a new page in Turkey's EU accession process.

Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting, European Union ambassadors sang Çavuşoğlu a birthday song and gave him a special present due to his birthday. 





