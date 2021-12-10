Turkey to provide shelter for victims of violence: Foreign Ministry

  • December 10 2021 14:23:00

ANKARA
Turkey continues to provide shelter for the victims of persecution, oppression, violence and terrorism, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Dec. 9 observing the “International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime” on the sixth anniversary of the U.N. General Assembly resolution that marked the day, which was co-sponsored by Turkey.

Dec. 9 is the 73rd anniversary of the “1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.”
“The Convention signifies the international community’s commitment to prevent and punish this most serious crime and provides its legal definition under international law,” the ministry said in the statement.

“Genocide can only be prevented by the joint and sincere efforts of the whole of society. It is important that the states fulfill their obligations arising from the Genocide Convention in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Convention.”

Saying that the Convention should not be eroded and the term genocide, which has a strict legal definition, should not be used randomly, the ministry added: “ Any misuse of this term based on shallow political interests will constitute an utter disservice to the fundamental principles of maintaining international peace, security and stability as enshrined in the UN Charter.”

“Attempts by ill-intended circles aimed at mischaracterization of this deep-rooted tradition will prove nothing other than an utter black propaganda based on distortion of historical facts.”

Commemorating all victims of the crime of genocide, the ministry “called on the international community to strengthen the joint efforts at preventing the recurrence of such grave crimes humanity faces.”

