Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Education Ministry on Jan. 20 announced that face-to-face education at private coaching centers will start as of late January.

According to a statement by the ministry, eighth and 12th grade students as well as high school graduates will be able to attend face-to-face classes at private coaching centers that prepare students for high school and university entrance exams as of Jan. 22.

A seating plan for students and course attendees in classrooms will be made, and the maximum number of students in a class will be determined in line with physical distance requirements, the statement said.

The statement added that the use of masks will be mandatory and social distancing protocols must be strictly followed in the classrooms.

Students of state-run schools, who wish to attend the courses at coaching centers and need accommodation, will be accommodated at school dormitories that will be determined by governorates.

Those of private schools will be accommodated at private dormitories and hostels, the statement added.

After partially reopening schools in late September, Turkey resumed its distance learning education system as of Nov. 20 until Jan. 4, 2021.

Remote learning has been continuing through national broadcaster TRT's Education Information Network (EBA) channels and live courses, while all teachers can carry out live lessons through the EBA.