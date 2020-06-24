Turkish tourism facilities safest among European ones: Minister

  • June 24 2020 15:23:00

Turkish tourism facilities safest among European ones: Minister

ANKARA
Turkish tourism facilities safest among European ones: Minister

 

Turkey has the “safest” tourism facilities compared to those in Europe, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on June 24.

“When you think of the hotels or service providers included in the certificate program, we are the safest in European standards in certified facilities,” he told Anadolu Agency.

More than 727 hotels and about 900 restaurants applied for a “Safe Tourism Certification” that would indicate they had taken standard measures to prevent COVID-19 infections, the minister stated.     

The certificate program includes periodic inspection, along with another audit program of “hidden guests,” like unaware guests, he said.

Elaborating on some European countries that included Turkey within their travel warning destinations, the minister emphasized those capitals aim to keep the circulation of money in their domestic markets due to economic reasons.

“Turkey is one of the safest countries in Europe, but some processes are stalled due to economic reasons. It is unfair but done. We are gradually overcoming them by giving the most correct answer to every question they bring to us,” Ersoy noted.

Turkey will open testing centers for the novel coronavirus in its busy airports by July 1 and the rest in others in the country by July 15, said the tourism minister.     

The Turkish government also introduced a health insurance system for travels of foreigners and its citizens residing abroad with a limit between 2,000 and 7,000 euros and a cost between 13 and 33 euros, the minister said. For a one-week stay, the limit of 7,000 euros can be purchased for 23 euros, and the insurance will cover more than coronavirus diseases, he noted.

This service can be accessed from the website of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, and they have informed tour operators and airlines as the sales of insurance commenced, he said.

If a tourist is on his way to his country, he would be able to have a test in Turkey for a fee of 15 euros, and would receive the results in two hours, the minister said, noting that the Turkish authorities also informed the local health centers so that tourists could take this test whenever they want.

“The body temperatures of all tourists entering our country are measured at 37.8 degrees and above, or if there is any symptom, a test will be performed at the test center. Otherwise, no test is required, this test will be free,” he stated.

He said Turkey’s 2023 tourism goals remained as planned. “Turkey’s 75 million tourists and $65 billion income goal for 2023 will be achieved,” said Ersoy.     

The number of public beaches, as the one available in the country’s southern tourist hotspot province Antalya, would be extended across Turkey, he added.


Top Turkish, Spanish diplomats talk COVID-19, tourism

Meanwhile, in a phone conversation on June 24, the foreign ministers of Turkey and Spain discussed the novel coronavirus as well as normalization of the tourism industry in the aftermath of the epidemic, said diplomatic sources.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Arancha Gonzalez Laya discussed the latest developments on the outbreak in both countries, effort to bring back tourism, and Turkish-EU relations, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

As tourism worldwide ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s new case numbers are falling, and the country is looking to bring back tourists by restarting flights and issuing certificates for businesses that have
taken necessary steps against the outbreak.

Spain is also seeking to reassure tourists as its numbers fall and its borders reopen.

MOST POPULAR

  1. One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

    One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

  2. İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

    İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

  4. Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 

    Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 

  5. Top Turkish, US officials speak over phone, discuss Libya

    Top Turkish, US officials speak over phone, discuss Libya
Recommended
Main opposition CHP to hold general convention on July 25-26

Main opposition CHP to hold general convention on July 25-26
One in three Turks die due to circulatory system diseases: Report

One in three Turks die due to circulatory system diseases: Report
Measures aim to revive tourism sector

Measures aim to revive tourism sector
MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s ruling on jailed HDP politician Demirtaş

MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s ruling on jailed HDP politician Demirtaş
Coronavirus cost Istanbul 5 billion liras, says mayor

Coronavirus cost Istanbul 5 billion liras, says mayor
New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle

New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle
WORLD French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

The statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, the man behind a legal decree that defined the conditions of slavery in the French colonies, was defaced with red paint in Paris on June 23. 
ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul is one of the world's few exchanges that has recovered the losses incurred in 2020 caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the country's treasury and finance minister.
SPORTS Coach Obradovic leaves Fenerbahçe for ‘one-year timeout’

Coach Obradovic leaves Fenerbahçe for ‘one-year timeout’

Legendary basketball coach Zeljko Obradovic and Istanbul club Fenerbahçe Beko have parted ways after the coach said he decided to “take a timeout for one year.”