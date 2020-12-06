Turkey to never compromise its sovereign rights in E Med: Ministry

  • December 06 2020 11:07:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey will not compromise its sovereign rights on the island of Meis, or airspace covering 10 nautical miles, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Dec. 5.

“No sanctions will ever make Turkey compromise its sovereign rights be in Meis/Kastellorizo or 10 nm airspace,” the ministry said on Twitter in response to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ article against Turkey.

The ministry noted that Greece, “the spoiled child of Europe”, aims to provoke EU sanctions on Turkey based on its “maximalist, illegitimate maritime boundary, and airspace claims”.

“Greece should engage in unconditional dialogue with Turkey, sooner rather than later,” it urged.

Amid recent tensions in the region, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration have increased their pressure on other EU members to impose sanctions on Turkey during the upcoming EU leaders summit.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, and stressed that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara has sent several drill ships in the past weeks to explore for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its own rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving all outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue, and negotiation.

