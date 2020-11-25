Turkey to launch local COVID-19 vaccine by April: Erdoğan

  • November 25 2020 13:34:00

Turkey to launch local COVID-19 vaccine by April: Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey to launch local COVID-19 vaccine by April: Erdoğan

Amid new vaccine developments in the world, Turkey is planning to unveil a local COVID-19 vaccine by April, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 25. 

"We have made good progress on our local vaccine. We plan to bring our own vaccine in the market by April at least," Erdoğan told the AKP's parliamentary group.

Turkey is closely following vaccine developments in China, Russia, the U.S. and Europe, the president said.

"We have already given pre-orders for some of them. We hope to give the first shots of the vaccines by end of this month," he said.

He went on to say that the vaccine should be used for the common good of humanity regardless of political differences or commercial incentives.

"We believe that it does not make any sense for individual countries to secure themselves before the whole world is freed from the epidemic threat," he said taking a jab at developed nations.

Clinical tests of the Turkish vaccine are progressing smoothly with none of the volunteers exhibiting any side effects.

Up until now, 44 volunteers are participating in phase 1 trials of the ERUCOV-VAC vaccine.

Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate
Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to respond to unlawful search of cargo ship: FM

    Turkey to respond to unlawful search of cargo ship: FM

  2. Presidential adviser Arınç resigns after dispute with president

    Presidential adviser Arınç resigns after dispute with president

  3. Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate

    Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate

  4. Charges against police who used force on feminist dance ‘Las Tesis’ group dropped

    Charges against police who used force on feminist dance ‘Las Tesis’ group dropped

  5. Erdoğan parts ways with Arınç amid reform row

    Erdoğan parts ways with Arınç amid reform row
Recommended
Turkey develops 1st local vaccine at intl standards

Turkey develops 1st local vaccine at int'l standards
Over 2 dozen detained in nationwide drug raids

Over 2 dozen detained in nationwide drug raids
Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on East Med

Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on East Med
Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate

Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate
Turkey to respond to unlawful search of cargo ship: FM

Turkey to respond to unlawful search of cargo ship: FM
Cypriots cycle through fenced town for first time after 46 years

Cypriots cycle through fenced town for first time after 46 years
WORLD Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

A Turkish politician living in the U.S. state of New Jersey has become the first Turkish-American to be appointed on behalf of the Democratic Party to the United States Electoral College, a group of presidential electors.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 5.6 billion Turkish liras ($703 million) from domestic markets on Nov. 24, according to an official statement.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

English football club Manchester United beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 24, a devastating loss for the Turkish team.