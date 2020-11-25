Turkey to launch local COVID-19 vaccine by April: Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Amid new vaccine developments in the world, Turkey is planning to unveil a local COVID-19 vaccine by April, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 25.

"We have made good progress on our local vaccine. We plan to bring our own vaccine in the market by April at least," Erdoğan told the AKP's parliamentary group.

Turkey is closely following vaccine developments in China, Russia, the U.S. and Europe, the president said.

"We have already given pre-orders for some of them. We hope to give the first shots of the vaccines by end of this month," he said.

He went on to say that the vaccine should be used for the common good of humanity regardless of political differences or commercial incentives.

"We believe that it does not make any sense for individual countries to secure themselves before the whole world is freed from the epidemic threat," he said taking a jab at developed nations.

Clinical tests of the Turkish vaccine are progressing smoothly with none of the volunteers exhibiting any side effects.

Up until now, 44 volunteers are participating in phase 1 trials of the ERUCOV-VAC vaccine.