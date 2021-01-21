Turkey to increase vaccine capacity: Health minister

  • January 21 2021 09:02:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s health minister said late on Jan. 20 that COVID-19 vaccinations for people over the age 85 would start on Jan. 21.

In the first stage of the vaccination program, over one million citizens, including over 980,000 health care professionals, the elderly and personnel at nursing homes, have been vaccinated so far, Fahrettin Koca said following a meeting of the Science Committee.

“I want you to know that vaccination capacity will increase every day,” Koca said.

He added that the Science Committee prepared the supply and logistics in advance and that the appropriate number of doses are being supplied in accordance with the program.

“At every stage, the vaccine logistics will continue according to a plan that will make it possible to maintain the vaccination program ceaselessly,” said the statement.

Koca noted that vaccinations of citizens over the age of 90 started as of Tuesday. Medical teams provided the vaccines to these citizens in their homes.

Citizens over the age of 85 will also begin receiving vaccinations in their homes as well, the statement added.

“We are pushing the boundaries to provide as many citizens as possible access to the vaccine in the shortest amount of time possible,” Koca added.

