Turkey to host three-way talks with Russia, Ukraine in Antalya

  • March 09 2022 11:33:17

Turkey to host three-way talks with Russia, Ukraine in Antalya

ANKARA
Turkey to host three-way talks with Russia, Ukraine in Antalya

Russian Foreign Ministery Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet and discuss the ongoing conflict on March 10 in Turkey’s resort town of Antalya, in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu upon the two sides’ demand.

“Currently, the 10th [of March] is planned. Let’s see – if he flies to Antalya, then I’ll fly too. Let’s sit down, let’s talk,” Kuleba said in a video message.
The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the eighth Istanbul Mediation Conference ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum slated between March 11 and 13. It will be the first ministerial and highest-level meeting between Ukraine and Russia since the latter started a comprehensive military operation on Feb. 24.

Turkey has long been making efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, even before the war started on Feb. 24.

“We want this meeting to be a turning point and a step taken toward peace and stability,” Çavuşoğlu told reporters in Ankara on March 7.

Turkey earlier had offered several occasions to host talks. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan invited the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to Istanbul for face-to-face talks in a bid to defuse tensions ahead of the military intervention of Russia.

Erdoğan and Putin spoke over the phone on March 6, during which the Turkish president proposed to his counterpart to open a path of peace together and launch talks for a peaceful resolution of the problems.

Defense minister holds talks with Russian counterpart

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu, on March 8. Akar asked support for Turkish commercial ships waiting at Russian ports to reach Turkey safely, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will make a significant contribution to the establishment of peace, stability and improvement of the humanitarian situation, and thus a permanent solution will be possible, he told Shoigu.

Stating that it is important to declare a ceasefire across Ukraine as soon as possible to prevent further loss of life and ensure peace and stability, Akar said Turkey welcomes efforts to open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians.

TURKEY Turkey to host three-way talks with Russia, Ukraine in Antalya

Turkey to host three-way talks with Russia, Ukraine in Antalya
MOST POPULAR

  1. Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

    Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

  2. Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history

    Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history

  3. Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running

    Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running

  4. Hotels host 815 homeless people in Istanbul ahead of heavy snow

    Hotels host 815 homeless people in Istanbul ahead of heavy snow

  5. Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war

    Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war
Recommended
Turkish health teams helping with relief efforts at Ukrainian border

Turkish health teams helping with relief efforts at Ukrainian border
Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war

Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war
Turkey welcomes Armenian FM joining Antalya forum

Turkey welcomes Armenian FM joining Antalya forum
Israeli president due to visit Turkey for reconciliation of ties

Israeli president due to visit Turkey for reconciliation of ties
Women leading charge on climate change adaptation: Op-ed

Women leading charge on climate change adaptation: Op-ed
Turkey-US conundrum, S-400 issue: Op-ed

Turkey-US conundrum, S-400 issue: Op-ed
WORLD UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

After two years the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over and could be prolonged further due to "scandalously unequal" vaccine distribution, the UN secretary-general warned on March 9. 
ECONOMY German industrial output up but conflict darkens outlook

German industrial output up but conflict darkens outlook

German industrial production rose again in January, official figures showed yesterday, but the positive picture was likely to be upended by the impact of the war in Ukraine.
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fenerbahçe on March 6, leaving behind a tough away game as the season’s end fast approaches.