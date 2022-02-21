Turkey to hold 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March

ANKARA

Turkey will hold the second Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on March 11-13 with the theme “Recoding Diplomacy.”

The forum will be held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and will be hosted by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the southern resort city of Antalya.

The forum is expected to be attended by 12 heads of state, 15 leaders, including three heads of government, 67 ministers, six deputy ministers, and secretaries of 44 regional and international organizations, including NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Along with international actors, diplomats, business leaders, academics, members of think tanks and representatives of youth and media will also find opportunities to attend and express their views at different panels.

Topics such as democratic governance, energy security, artificial intelligence, metaverse, racism, fight against discrimination, development of Africa, Asia-pacific region, fight against disinformation, irregular migration, fight against terrorism, empowering women, climate change and reconsidering European security will also be discussed at the forum.

More than 2,500 visitors are expected for this year’s ADF, which will host four leaders’ sessions, 27 panels, four roundtables and two youth events.

Invitations were also sent to Israel, Greece and Armenia, and Afghanistan could also participate in the forum. Turkey also extended the invitation to academics from Greek Cyprus.