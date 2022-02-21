Turkey to hold 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March

  • February 21 2022 07:00:00

Turkey to hold 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March

ANKARA
Turkey to hold 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March

Turkey will hold the second Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on March 11-13 with the theme “Recoding Diplomacy.”

The forum will be held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and will be hosted by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the southern resort city of Antalya.

The forum is expected to be attended by 12 heads of state, 15 leaders, including three heads of government, 67 ministers, six deputy ministers, and secretaries of 44 regional and international organizations, including NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Along with international actors, diplomats, business leaders, academics, members of think tanks and representatives of youth and media will also find opportunities to attend and express their views at different panels.

Topics such as democratic governance, energy security, artificial intelligence, metaverse, racism, fight against discrimination, development of Africa, Asia-pacific region, fight against disinformation, irregular migration, fight against terrorism, empowering women, climate change and reconsidering European security will also be discussed at the forum.

More than 2,500 visitors are expected for this year’s ADF, which will host four leaders’ sessions, 27 panels, four roundtables and two youth events.

Invitations were also sent to Israel, Greece and Armenia, and Afghanistan could also participate in the forum. Turkey also extended the invitation to academics from Greek Cyprus.

diplomacy forum,

TURKEY Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

    Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

  2. Penalty for picking snowdrop in Mt Spil rises to $8,070

    Penalty for picking snowdrop in Mt Spil rises to $8,070

  3. Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

    Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

  4. President Erdoğan embarks on three-day Africa tour

    President Erdoğan embarks on three-day Africa tour

  5. House sales to foreigners up 56.5 percent in January: TÜİK

    House sales to foreigners up 56.5 percent in January: TÜİK
Recommended
Some 60 healthcare workers attacked in January, says union

Some 60 healthcare workers attacked in January, says union
Turkish, Greek officials to meet to discuss ‘positive agenda’

Turkish, Greek officials to meet to discuss ‘positive agenda’
Authorities ramp up efforts against phone scams

Authorities ramp up efforts against phone scams
Afghan girl who walked to Turkey finally reaches Norway

Afghan girl who walked to Turkey finally reaches Norway
Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul
Southeastern province eyes becoming must-visit stop in culture tourism

Southeastern province eyes becoming must-visit stop in culture tourism
WORLD Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

A passenger was on Sunday found alive on a ferry that has been ablaze off Greece for three days, coastguards said, with 11 truck drivers still missing.
ECONOMY Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

There was no breakthrough at the EU-African Union summit over a dispute around Africa’s calls for a temporary intellectual property waiver to allow the generic production of vaccines and treatments.
SPORTS Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Mikaela Shiffrin arrived at the Beijing Games as one of the most recognizable and decorated figures in winter sports, at the peak of a career in which she has dominated the World Cup.