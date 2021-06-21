Turkey to further ease virus restrictions as of July

  June 21 2021

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on June 21 that Turkey was further relaxing restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Following a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan announced the lifting from July 1 of lockdowns that had been imposed on Sundays and curfews after 1900 GMT on weekdays.

Turkey will also return to normal working order in public institutions, organizations as of July 1, he added. Intercity travel restrictions and restrictions on urban public transport will also be lifted in July.

 

