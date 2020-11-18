Turkey to focus on production, investment, employment: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkey must concentrate much more on production, investment, employment, and exports, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 18.

"There is a new era ahead of us now," said Erdoğan, addressing an economic council meeting of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) in the capital Ankara.

The government will proceed by maintaining fiscal discipline, with growth and employment-oriented approach, he stressed.

Noting that financial and price stability are to be simultaneously ensured, Erdoğan noted that immediately cutting inflation down to the single-digits would be the government's top priority.

The president underlined that Turkey would end the third quarter with strong economic growth thanks to leading data for September.

"I believe we'll end the year with positive growth, despite the ongoing challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak," said Erdoğan.

Touching on interest rates, he added: "We should not allow investors to be crushed by high-interest rates."



