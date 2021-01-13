Turkey to finalize tests on Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

  • January 13 2021 09:02:02

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey will finalize testing the Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Jan. 13 after which mass vaccination will commence.

Three million doses of the vaccine produced by SinoVac reached Turkey on Dec. 30.

They were transferred to a medical storage facility of the Health Ministry.

Samples of the vaccine were taken to a laboratory of the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK) for a testing period of 14 days.

If test results are positive, the vaccine will get an urgent usage approval by the TITCK.

The vaccines will be distributed to the provinces in chiller trucks to maintain the cold-chain.

Vaccinations in the country will be a four-step procedure.

In the first step, health care workers, people aged 65 and above, and adults living in crowded places such as shelters will be vaccinated.

In the next step, essential workers, people above 50 years of age and those with at least one chronic disease will be vaccinated.

In the third phase, people under 50 with at least one chronic disease, young adults and those who have jobs will be vaccinated.

In the final phase, all the remaining individuals will be vaccinated.

Citizens will have to take an online appointment to receive the jab.

There will be two doses administered with a 28-day interval.

China,

